DIVIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An endangered Mexican grey wolf that escaped from a wildlife center has been captured more than a month after it got loose. “Jack” was spotted in Cripple Creek on Tuesday.

The wolf escaped from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center on Nov. 11, the same day the wolf arrived. Wildlife officers caught up to the wolf.

Jack only has one eye. Now he has a broken leg, according to the Gazette.

The wolf is recovering at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide. The hope is to eventually release him and other endangered wolves back into the wild.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wild wolves are not known to live in Colorado. However, the animals do enter the state from neighboring states and have been documented in the area. One wolf was recently killed by a hunter when it was mistaken for a coyote near Kremmling in Grand County.