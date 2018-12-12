  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Colorado Wolf And Wildlife Center, Divide, Endangered Wolf, Teller County

DIVIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An endangered Mexican grey wolf that escaped from a wildlife center has been captured more than a month after it got loose. “Jack” was spotted in Cripple Creek on Tuesday.

The wolf escaped from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center on Nov. 11, the same day the wolf arrived. Wildlife officers caught up to the wolf.

RELATED: Wolf Reintroduction Debate Heats Up In Colorado

Jack only has one eye. Now he has a broken leg, according to the Gazette.

new copy 1 Eyed Endangered Wolf Found More Than Month After Escape

(credit: California Wolf Center)

The wolf is recovering at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide. The hope is to eventually release him and other endangered wolves back into the wild.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wild wolves are not known to live in Colorado. However, the animals do enter the state from neighboring states and have been documented in the area. One wolf was recently killed by a hunter when it was mistaken for a coyote near Kremmling in Grand County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s