DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide a safe, nurturing place for children to go after school. For many, those clubs become a second home and a full support system.

That’s the case for Nichole, 18.  The past couple of years have been a struggle for the teen.

Toy Drive Nichol 4 Teen Says Toy Donations Spread Message Of Caring

(credit CBS)

“Around my sophomore year, my father was incarcerated,” she explained. “He will serve 27 years.”

That loss cost Nichole her focus when it came to school.  The Cope Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs helped her get it back through music.

“I have always had a love for music,” said Nichole.

Now she pours that love into writing songs at the “Notes for Notes Jam Room” at Cope.

T4CO NICOLE 1 Teen Says Toy Donations Spread Message Of Caring

(credit CBS)

“I’ve poured a lot of emotion, just tears have gone into these songs.”

That music helped Nichole get back on track.

“Coming here, they definitely just developed me and taught me that I can balance my hurt and my pain and still be good in life.”

That’s a lesson Nichole is determined to share with the younger girls at the club.

T4CO NICOLE 3 Teen Says Toy Donations Spread Message Of Caring

(credit CBS)

“I’ve definitely cultivated more of a role model role here at the club,” she said. “I just try to do my best to guide these children to be who they’re supposed to be.”

And like kids everywhere, Nichole finds Christmas particularly exciting. That’s when every child at the clubs gets a gift.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive 

“It definitely tears to my eyes because I know these kids. I know their stories and their back stories. Just to see them see other people who care, I know it’s going to make them care when they’re older and want to do the same.”

