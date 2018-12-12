By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system moving into Colorado from the northwest will bring the mountains snow on Wednesday while Denver and the Front Range won’t get much more than wind.

It is possible that after 5 p.m. a few flurries could reach the metro area but we do not expect accumulation. Meanwhile mountains snow also won’t be impressive but most ski areas will get 2 to 5 inches of snow by Wednesday night. Higher amounts are possible over Rabbit Ears Pass.

Sunshine returns on Thursday along with much cooler temperatures. Then temperatures climb well above normal again for Friday and the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.