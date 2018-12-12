BREAKINGFormer Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend has been delayed. The prosecution revealed the plea offer that the defense wanted Joe Tumpkin to accept. However, the alleged victim was not in court and the case was continued until Feb. 1. The judge wants the prosecution and the defense to submit paperwork on why the judge should approve the deal. Under the deal, Tumpkin would plead to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault as domestic violence.

cu tumpkin allegations 10pkg transfer Plea Deal On Hold For Former CU Coach Accused Of Domestic Violence

Joseph Tumpkin (credit: CBS)

The alleged victim told CBS4 she fears Tumpkin is going to get off easy, so she filed a long objection to a proposed plea deal. Pamela Fine spoke with CBS4 reporter Rick Salinger on Tuesday night. She said she would not be in court Wednesday because she was having surgery out of state. The judge ruled Fine has the right to be at the hearing under the Crime Victim’s Rights Act.

She said she was not happy with what she believed would happen in court on Wednesday.

tumpkin plea deal 10pkg transfer frame 899 Plea Deal On Hold For Former CU Coach Accused Of Domestic Violence

Pamela Fine (credit: CBS)

Fine told Salinger that Tumpkin was physically abusive — and even choked and bit her. She said it happened over 100 times in two years.

“He would become enraged and throw me up against walls and tell me I wasn’t going anywhere and (he would) get on top of me and strangle me and bite my face,” Fine said.

Tumpkin was charged with numerous felony counts, but the case stalled in a dispute over evidence from Fine’s cellphone that went to the Colorado State Supreme Court.

He was suspended by the university and eventually fired.

tumpkin assault 6pkg tran9sfer Plea Deal On Hold For Former CU Coach Accused Of Domestic Violence

Joseph Tumpkin (left) (credit: CBS)

“I feel angry and betrayed, I feel frightened,” Fine said after she was told of the plea deal.

When Sallinger asked her why she stayed with Tumpkin, she said when she threatened to leave after the abuse, he would give her flowers and other things, so she stayed.

 

