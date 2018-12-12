  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire Ban, Fire Restrictions, fireworks, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County authorities say the dry conditions are forcing them to make changes with the fire restrictions. That means tougher restrictions all year, not just during fire season.

Campfires, charcoal grills and smoking have been banned in parks and open spaces in Jefferson County. Experts say an accidental spark can quickly grow to a large wildfire which puts wildlife and people at risk.

Only gas grills and stoves are allowed in designated areas all year.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s