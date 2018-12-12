JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County authorities say the dry conditions are forcing them to make changes with the fire restrictions. That means tougher restrictions all year, not just during fire season.

Campfires, charcoal grills and smoking have been banned in parks and open spaces in Jefferson County. Experts say an accidental spark can quickly grow to a large wildfire which puts wildlife and people at risk.

Only gas grills and stoves are allowed in designated areas all year.

