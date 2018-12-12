DENVER (CBS4) — Drug Enforcement Agents raided at least a half a dozen homes in the Denver area on Wednesday morning after a stolen car ring led them to illegal marijuana grows. Six people have been indicted. They’re accused of stealing luxury cars on the East Coast and shuttling some of the marijuana out of Colorado.

DEA agents recovered illegal marijuana plants in many of the homes in Aurora, Federal Heights, Thornton and Denver. They say the marijuana was distributed in multiple states, including Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Maine, and California.

Investigators also recovered 17 stolen high-end vehicles with a total value of $1.2 million — as well as large amounts of cash and firearms.

“Criminal organizations use the marijuana industry in Colorado to operate in not only black-market marijuana cultivation and distribution, but also many other criminal related activities,” said Special Agent in Charge [SAC] of the DEA Denver Field Division William McDermott.

“There is so much black market marijuana here, there is not a neighborhood probably in Colorado that is not impacted by this. I’m talking million-dollar-plus homes all the way down,” one investigator said Wednesday. “Rentals are a big thing we see all over the place… They’re in every neighborhood.”

Investigators talked about some of the signs that might indicate an illegal marijuana grow at a house.

“If you’re in a neighborhood and you’re in a 1,200-square-foot ranch style home and you have three of the largest air conditioning units in the back of your house, that’s a pretty good sign you’ve got a marijuana grow,” one investigator said. “When you see people coming and going in the middle of the night, you see U-Hauls regularly showing up to the house, you see extra venting being cut all around the house, when you see windows in the basement and the garage sealed up so you can’t even see in, those are all indicators of a marijuana grow.”