Filed Under: EEG, Electroencephalogram, Emma Conroy, Epilepsy, Epilepsy Foundation Colorado, Girl Scout

By Karen Morfitt

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager in Golden is calling on her personal experience with epilepsy to support other kids through the same journey. Emma Conroy created a video project to prepare them for the road ahead.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 2243 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

“I got a bunch of paperwork and it explained kind of what was going on, and then I had what my parents told me about my first EEG but I was five I didn’t know what they were doing,” she said.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1364 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: Emma Conroy)

Conroy had her first seizure at 3 years old, leading to her Epilepsy diagnosis. Now at 17 she has had at least a half a dozen EEGs.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1256 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: Emma Conroy)

“It stands for electroencephalogram, it monitors your brainwaves while they to the flashing light test and the hyper ventilation test,” she said.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 622 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: Emma Conroy)

Emma used her last visit as an opportunity to educate others, while also earning her Gold Award as a Girl Scout. She asked her parents to film the entire process, leading to a 10-minute informational video titled “EEGs made easy.”

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1521 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

Emma starts with how to prepare and then walks you through the test itself. Wednesday night, she debuted the project for the Epilepsy Foundation Colorado.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1454 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

“One in 26 will develop epilepsy in their lifetime,“ spokesperson Chase Whisenhunt said, “Chances are you are going to be surrounded by epilepsy or someone living with it now or in the future.”

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1697 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

They are now teaming up with Emma, sharing her video with members preparing for a similar journey.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 69 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

“Any chance we get to raise awareness especially in the hands of a young volunteer reaching out, taking matters into her own hands, we love the opportunity.”

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1762 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

Emma says it would be great to win the coveted Gold Award for her Girl Scout sash, affecting others will be far more rewarding.

EPILEPSY VIDEO 10PKG frame 1492 Girl Scout Hopes To Educate, Calm Fears Surrounding Epilepsy

(credit: CBS)

“I wanted kids to not be scared of what I was scared of when I was younger it was just very important to me,” Conroy said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

