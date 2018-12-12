DENVER (CBS4) – “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday season staple. In Denver, the Denver Center Theatre Company brings the story alive with music and morality.

Originally written in 1843 by Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol” is a ghost story of Christmas. Telling the tale of “Ebenezer Scrooge” and his encounters with the ghost of his former business partner “Jacob Marley” and the spirits of Christmases Past, Present, and Yet to Come. The journey transforms Scrooge into a kinder, gentler man.

The Theatre Company’s production holds true to all the traditions. Marley is scary and menacing. There is singing and dancing as those around Scrooge make merry without him. And Scrooge’s transformation is inspiring.

Sam Gregory plays “Ebenezer Scrooge”, and Lucas Turner is “Tiny Tim”. This holiday tradition will be going on haitus as The Stage Theatre is renovated.

“A Christmas Carol” runs through December 24th at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

