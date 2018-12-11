AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for help tracking down a man who they say robbed a post office in Aurora last month. The robbery happened at the Post Office at 1074 S. Ironton St. in Aurora on Nov. 8.

Willie Dewayne Phillip was indicted on Dec. 4 for one count of assault/robbery involving mail, money or other property of U.S. using a dangerous weapon.

Phillip, 54, is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes and may have facial hair.

Phillip is considered to be armed and dangerous. Please call 911 if you encounter Philip, do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

A reward of up to $25,000 may be available from USPIS for information leading to the arrest and

prosecution of those involved with this armed robbery.