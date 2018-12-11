DOVER, NH (CBS Local/CBS Boston) – Tensions were high inside of the Dover High School auditorium in New Hampshire Monday night. Students and parents came together for an open discussion after a video of a racist jingle surfaced last week.

“I want to say I’m utterly disgusted by the entire situation,” said one parent.

The video shows students singing a Ku Klux Klan-themed song set to the tune of “Jingle Bells” – apparently assigned as a history project.

One parent says she’s surprised the kids have yet to face disciplinary action.

“I find it impossible to believe that 16 and 17-year-old young men thought ‘let’s kill all the blacks. Let’s kill all the blacks’ in jest could be completely OK.”

Students, parents and faculty filled the auditorium – eager to voice their opinions on the insensitive jingle.

The teacher who gave out the assignment was placed on administrative leave. Many parents came to his defense, telling WBZ-TV the project was a simple mistake.

“The teacher who was involved, I would never, ever say something like he’s racist or bias or anything like that. Straight shooter,” said parent Brian Bolden.

Some students say the song fuels racial tensions within the halls of Dover High.

“It’s not a one-thing incident. It happens over and over again, so it brought light to it,” said Dover HS sophomore Palmira Wilson.

Attendees are hoping all of this talk sparks some change.

No decisions were made in the meeting. Faculty and city leaders wanted to listen as they brainstorm solutions.