(CBS) — An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi spiraled out of control over funding for the border wall Tuesday, devolving into what Schumer called a Trump “temper tantrum.”

With a potential government shutdown looming less than two weeks away, Pelosi, the presumptive soon-to-be speaker of the House, told Mr. Trump, “you will not win” on the border wall. The president demanded border wall funding — and said he’s not afraid the shut down the government over it. In fact, he said, he’s proud to do so, and will take credit for it.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck,” the president said. “So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not gonna blame you for it. The last time you shut it down it didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting down. And I’m gonna shut it down for border security.”

