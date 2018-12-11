  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver, KBCO, Keefer, Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – 97.3 KBCO is a partner with CBS4 for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Recently, the station hosted children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for a tour.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 553 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

“It was cool. I liked it. I liked it a lot,” said Zavonne Hernandez and Elias Cordoza, two club members.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 463 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

The group met with radio personality Keefer during his afternoon show. He took a break from his on-air duties to explain how radio works.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 286 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

“What I remember is, like, there’s a whole lot of tapes on the wall, and the guy had to go to the wall and pull them out. But, now there’s a computer and you can just find them and put them on,” Hernandez explained how the DJ broadcasts the songs.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 496 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 858 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

The club members also got to see KBCO’s famous Studio C, where numerous acts have performed live. The children got to indulge their Rock ‘n’ Roll dreams.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 768 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

“I would want to do the drums,” Hernandez said.

“Drums too,” Cordoza added.

t4co kbco tour 6pkg frame 1684 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

(credit: CBS)

97.3 KBCO will join CBS4 for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day at the King Soopers located at 2750 S. Colorado Blvd. on Thursday, Dec. 13. toy drive cbs4 du 97.3 KBCO Hosts Boys & Girls Club Members

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s