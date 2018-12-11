By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – 97.3 KBCO is a partner with CBS4 for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Recently, the station hosted children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for a tour.

“It was cool. I liked it. I liked it a lot,” said Zavonne Hernandez and Elias Cordoza, two club members.

The group met with radio personality Keefer during his afternoon show. He took a break from his on-air duties to explain how radio works.

“What I remember is, like, there’s a whole lot of tapes on the wall, and the guy had to go to the wall and pull them out. But, now there’s a computer and you can just find them and put them on,” Hernandez explained how the DJ broadcasts the songs.

The club members also got to see KBCO’s famous Studio C, where numerous acts have performed live. The children got to indulge their Rock ‘n’ Roll dreams.

“I would want to do the drums,” Hernandez said.

“Drums too,” Cordoza added.

97.3 KBCO will join CBS4 for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day at the King Soopers located at 2750 S. Colorado Blvd. on Thursday, Dec. 13.

