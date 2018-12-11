  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Rosamond Muise lost her apartment in a fire that tore through the Windermere Apartments in Littleton in November. One man was killed, and the rest of the seniors were unable to return due to smoke and asbestos.

windermere apt fire transfer frame 333 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

(credit: CBS)

One thing Rosamond wanted to do was say thank you to one of the firefighters who helped her on that terrible day.

apt fire reunion 5pkg transfer frame 130 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Rosamond Muise. (credit: CBS)

“He made me laugh really hard. This was the best thing anybody could do for you in a situation like that,” she said.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger tracked him down: Littleton Fire Capt. Mike Simon.

littleton apartment fire 10pkg transfer frame 429 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

“I think everybody gets into this line of work because we are compelled to help,” he said.

apt fire reunion 5pkg transfer frame 1802 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

Mike Simon (credit: CBS)

More than 100 seniors lost their homes, and many still can’t get to their belongings. Rosamond wanted to deliver her gratitude in person. Simon walked in the door of the Littleton United Methodist Church where Rosamond was getting help.

apt fire reunion 5pkg transfer frame 1584 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

(credit: CBS)

“How are you. Do I get a hug?” Simon asked as they met for the first time after the fire.

What he did on that day may not sound like much, but to Rosamond making her laugh meant everything.

“I said, ‘You need your teeth,’ so we sent some guys back in so she had her choppers,” the fire captain explained.

apt fire reunion 5pkg transfer frame 2269 Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Helped Her From Burning Building

(credit: CBS)

Bringing them back together after a tragedy was like reuniting a family.

Rosamond told Simon, “Okay, you can be my adopted son.” He took the bait and replied, “Okay, you’ll be mine too. Thanks mom.”

Rosamond is among the many looking for a new place to live faced with a tight and expensive housing market.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

