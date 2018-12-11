By Rick Sallinger

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Rosamond Muise lost her apartment in a fire that tore through the Windermere Apartments in Littleton in November. One man was killed, and the rest of the seniors were unable to return due to smoke and asbestos.

One thing Rosamond wanted to do was say thank you to one of the firefighters who helped her on that terrible day.

“He made me laugh really hard. This was the best thing anybody could do for you in a situation like that,” she said.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger tracked him down: Littleton Fire Capt. Mike Simon.

“I think everybody gets into this line of work because we are compelled to help,” he said.

More than 100 seniors lost their homes, and many still can’t get to their belongings. Rosamond wanted to deliver her gratitude in person. Simon walked in the door of the Littleton United Methodist Church where Rosamond was getting help.

“How are you. Do I get a hug?” Simon asked as they met for the first time after the fire.

What he did on that day may not sound like much, but to Rosamond making her laugh meant everything.

“I said, ‘You need your teeth,’ so we sent some guys back in so she had her choppers,” the fire captain explained.

Bringing them back together after a tragedy was like reuniting a family.

Rosamond told Simon, “Okay, you can be my adopted son.” He took the bait and replied, “Okay, you’ll be mine too. Thanks mom.”

Rosamond is among the many looking for a new place to live faced with a tight and expensive housing market.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.