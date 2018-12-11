PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 20,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links have been recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The sausage links were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.