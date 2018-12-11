DENVER (CBS4) – Norah O’Donnell, co-host of CBS This Morning, will travel to Denver next year to deliver the keynote speech at a Mile High United Way event. The annual Mile High United Way Women United Luncheon has been showcasing female leaders in the community over the past 20 years.

O’Donnell hosts the CBS News show along with Gayle King, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga. She also contributes to “60 Minutes.” In 2018 she was awarded and Emmy award in the Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast category for her report on sexual assaults at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

O’Donnell was chosen in part because she sits on the board of directors of the International Women’s Media Foundation and is a “firm believer in empowering women,” according to the United Way. The luncheon is designed to “celebrate the power of women.”

The 2019 luncheon will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Hilton Denver City Center and details about how to obtain tickets will be announced later. Get more information at unitedwaydenver.org.