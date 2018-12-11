By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be similar to Monday with one exception: wind!

We expect wind gusts up to 50 mph over the higher mountains and in the Front Range foothills. Gusts could also reach 40 mph in Larimar and Weld Counties mainly north of Fort Collins and Greeley. Winds in the metro area will not be as strong with gusts generally staying under 30 mph.

Meanwhile Tuesday will be another dry day across virtually all of Colorado. The mountains may still see a very very light snow showers but any accumulation will be very minor.

A much better chance for snow will return to the high country on Wednesday with 2-5 inches expected along the I-70 mountain corridor by Wednesday night. In terms of snow in the metro area, the chance isn’t zero but it’s relatively small compared to the mountains. We’ll have brief window for snow in the Denver area from around 4:30 p.m. through about 9 p.m. IF we manage to get snow, there will be very little if any accumulation and it should be limited to grassy surfaces. Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat better chance for snow Wednesday evening and some minor accumulation especially along I-70 from Limon east to the Kansas stateline.

Sunshine will return on Thursday along with cooler weather. Highs will be in the lower 40s in the metro area which is near normal for the middle of December. Then milder weather will return with 50s for Friday and the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.