WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators released new surveillance video showing a missing mother and her daughter walking into a Safeway in Woodland Park. Kelsey Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say Kelsey then dropped off her daughter with her fiance that same day. They say she texted her employer and her fiance three days later, on Nov. 25, and her phone was pinged in Gooding, Idaho.

Kelsey’s mother, Cheryl, reported her missing on Dec. 2, and Kelsey hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Cheryl says this is uncharacteristic of Kelsey.

Police are labeling this a missing person’s case and say there are no suspects at this time.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.