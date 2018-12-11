By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a case that rocked the University of Colorado football program. A former assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend.

Now, the alleged victim fears Joe Tumpkin is going to get off easy, so she’s filed an objectiosn to a proposed plea deal.

Pamela Fine spoke with CBS4 on Tuesday night. She says she is not happy with what she believes may happen in court on Wednesday.

“He would become enraged and throw me up against walls and tell me I wasn’t going anywhere and (he would) get on top of me and strangle me and bite my face,” Fine said.

Tumpkin was charged with numerous felony counts, but the case stalled in a dispute over evidence from Fine’s cellphone that went to the Colorado State Supreme Court. Tumpkin has maintained his innocence in court.

She says she was told of the plea deal which he would plead guilty to one misdemeanor count.

“I feel angry and betrayed, I feel frightened,” Fine said.

When CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked her why she stayed with Tumpkin, she says when she threatened to leave after the abuse, he would give her flowers and other things, so she stayed.

