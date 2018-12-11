Filed Under:CU Buffaloes, Joe Tumpkin, Mike MacIntyre, Pamela Fine, Phil DiStefano, University of Colorado

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a case that rocked the University of Colorado football program. A former assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend.

cu tumpkin allegations 10pkg transfer Woman At Center Of Abuse Case Involving Former CU Coach Files Objection

Joseph Tumpkin (credit: CBS)

Now, the alleged victim fears Joe Tumpkin is going to get off easy, so she’s filed an objectiosn to a proposed plea deal.

Pamela Fine spoke with CBS4 on Tuesday night. She says she is not happy with what she believes may happen in court on Wednesday.

tumpkin plea deal 10pkg transfer frame 899 Woman At Center Of Abuse Case Involving Former CU Coach Files Objection

Pamela Fine (credit: CBS)

“He would become enraged and throw me up against walls and tell me I wasn’t going anywhere and (he would) get on top of me and strangle me and bite my face,” Fine said.

Tumpkin was charged with numerous felony counts, but the case stalled in a dispute over evidence from Fine’s cellphone that went to the Colorado State Supreme Court. Tumpkin has maintained his innocence in court.

tumpkin assault 6pkg tran9sfer Woman At Center Of Abuse Case Involving Former CU Coach Files Objection

Joseph Tumpkin (left) (credit: CBS)

She says she was told of the plea deal which he would plead guilty to one misdemeanor count.

“I feel angry and betrayed, I feel frightened,” Fine said.

When CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked her why she stayed with Tumpkin, she says when she threatened to leave after the abuse, he would give her flowers and other things, so she stayed.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s