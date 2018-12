MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– A family escaped a burning home late Monday night in Morrison. What caused the fire is being investigated.

The fire broke out at a home on Taft Court near South Simms and West Belleview about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene within five minutes. No one was hurt.

The home was heavily damaged. The RV parked next to the home was destroyed. The neighboring home also suffered some damage.