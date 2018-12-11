  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities are cleaning up a large homeless camp located southeast of downtown Colorado Springs. It is estimated that between 100-200 people live at the camp.

The City of Colorado Springs says it is one of the largest camps they have ever seen. The people living there were given two weeks to move last month.

springs homeless camp 12vo frame 692 Large Homeless Camp To Be Cleared After 2 Week Warning

(credit: CBS)

The Mayor of Colorado Springs says there are enough beds at homeless facilities in the city to accommodate everyone at the camp.

springs homeless camp 12vo frame 430 Large Homeless Camp To Be Cleared After 2 Week Warning

“My hope is that well be able to dramatically reduce the number of people not taking advantage of shelter beds because we do have the shelter beds available,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

springs homeless camp 12vo frame 190 Large Homeless Camp To Be Cleared After 2 Week Warning

“My hope is is that people being asked to leave this private property will seek shelter and services, and that’s always my hope is that people will access the services we have available in our community,” said Homelessness Prevention and Response Coordinator Andrew Phelps.

springs homeless camp 12vo frame 0 Large Homeless Camp To Be Cleared After 2 Week Warning

The city will use heavy equipment to clear the camp. The crews are bringing in at least 10 dumpsters for all the trash and debris. Recently there was a grass fire in the area of the camp which was thought to be started by homeless wanting to keep warm.

end homeless sweeps 6pkg frame 454 Large Homeless Camp To Be Cleared After 2 Week Warning

Denver authorities have practiced homeless sweeps in downtown Denver, which has been controversial. Crews with the city and police routinely sweep the streets and surrounding sidewalks clear of trash, debris and have people move out of makeshift tents.

