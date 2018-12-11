By Karen Morfitt

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Rival wrestling teams in Longmont are coming together to “pin cancer.” They are using their first dual of the season Wednesday night to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.

Longmont High School sophomore Logan Novara says when it comes to wrestling there are no excuses.

“You can’t put the blame on anyone else it’s all on you,” he said.

Success in the sport means giving everything you have for six minutes straight.

“It shows up if you’ve worked hard that week, or you have done your extra. You’re going to get the success you are looking for,” Assistant Coach Johnny Brennan said.

It is a lesson he expects his team at Longmont High School to carry with them on and off the mat.

“We are leaders in the community, you know wrestlers kind of get a bad rap of being meatheads and what not so to show kind of the softer side that ‘Hey, there’s a little bit more that goes on,’ has been nice,” he said.

The team’s first dual of the season on Wednesday night will be about more than the score at the end of the matchup, it is about pinning cancer.

“Wrestle for A Cure” is a national campaign designed to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research. Novara got started last year. For him, it is not about one person in his life, but everyone impacted by a disease he summed up using just one word.

“It just sucks,” he said. “Being able to raise money for it feels really good.”

Now his team is on board, and their first opponent Skyline High School, a rival from the other end of town, has signed up to help too.

Each team will be vying for a win, but both will also be sporting special pin cancer singlets. The hope is they’ll be doing more than raising money.

“So people can be more aware of it is the main thing,” Novara said.

If you would like to support the team’s effort, you can do so by visiting the campaign’s website or by attending the dual at on Wednesday at Skyline High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

