1. Flex Yoga + Barre

Topping the list is Flex Yoga + Barre. Located at 2736 Welton St., Suite 200, in Five Points, it’s the highest rated barre studio in Denver, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

Flex Yoga + Barre offers cardio, HIIT and yoga-fusion barre classes, which target individual muscle groups with specific small movements that aim to quickly fatigue muscle to strengthen and tone.

The studio also offers various yoga classes, like power Vinyasa yoga that is designed to encourage members to take their practices to the next level by exploring new poses, breathing past previous limits and more.

2. Atherial

Next up is Globeville’s Atherial, situated at 3905 Fox St. With five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the barre class, yoga and aerial fitness spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Owner Reba Malandra and staff take client’s bodies to new heights — literally. The studio’s “flight instructors” help students leave abandon their comfort zones safely and release stress through yoga, barre and fitness classes using aerial silks.

Atherial offers packages that include eight or 10 classes per month, unlimited class deals and even private instruction and teacher training.

Giving the studio five stars, Megan B. said, “The class itself was part in the silks and part using a hovering barre apparatus. This class was HARD, but the energy of the class made it fun and more approachable.”

3. The Bar Method

The Cherry Creek’s The Bar Method, located at 311 Steele St., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barre class spot 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews.

The national chain of boutique fitness studios offers barre classes for students of all levels. Its signature method uses participants’ own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to sculpt long, lean muscles. The studio offers childcare, a locker room with showers and a lounge area.

4. Barre3 Denver

Barre3, a pilates, yoga and barre studio in the Cherry Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2828 E. Sixth Ave. to see for yourself.

The franchise boasts studios throughout the US, as well as a few in Canada and the Philippines. The Cherry Creek studio, along with Barre3 Highlands Square, is run by Julie Gordon, a former yoga teacher who fell in love with the results of the Barre3 method.

The practice is functional training with a twist, according to the studio’s website. Using techniques from ballet barre, pilates and yoga, the studio aims to build lean muscles, strong cores and offer long-term postural benefits.

As for amenities, expect a changing room with lockers and showers, towel service and purified water.

5. Barre Forte

Lastly, over in Hampden, check out Barre Forte, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dance studio and barre class spot at 6895 E. Hampden Ave.

Barre Forte offers a variety of barre classes, from its signature Barre Forte class to its cardio-centric Barre Groove class to its Bar(Re)Bound class incorporating mini trampolines.

