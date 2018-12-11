  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Frederick, Hailey Bogle, Mayor Contest, Tony Carey

By Kelly Werthmann

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a big day for a little girl in Frederick, even if she can’t quite remember.

“What did you do today?” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann asked.

“I don’t know,” 4-year-old Hailey Bogle quietly replied.

frederick kid mayor 10pkg transfer frame 1879 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

Hailey Bogle (credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, Hailey became the mayor of the Town of Frederick as part of a local contest. There’s a lot of construction happening in the small town that, according to town staff, is deterring people from going to Frederick’s unique shops and business.

frederick kid mayor 10pkg transfer frame 26 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

(credit: CBS)

To encourage people to keep visiting, the town came up with a contest and tiny Hailey won a grand prize — becoming the “Mayor for a Day.”

frederick kid mayor 10vo transfer frame 0 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

(credit: CBS)

“First thing we did today, we went and had lunch, which is very important. You can’t be mayor on an empty stomach,” the real Frederick mayor Tony Carey said of his day with Hailey.

frederick kid mayor 10pkg transfer frame 506 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

Hailey Bogle with Mayor Tony Carey (credit: CBS)

With a full tummy, the honorable Hailey made her way to the Town Hall. She took time to visit with members of Frederick’s planning and engineering departments, stopped to play with the town dog Mason, and carried on mayoral duties with a few police officers.

frederick kid mayor 10vo transfer frame 793 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

(credit: CBS)

The little leader also took a seat in the big mayor’s chair, smiling ear to ear with a gavel in hand.

With bedtime looming, the pint-sized mayor finished her special day by kicking off a town meeting. She may not remember all of her busy day, but the real mayor hopes it’s one she can look back on and treasure.

frederick kid mayor 10pkg transfer frame 956 4 Year Old Takes Over Town As Mayor For The Day

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just a nice way for us to engage people so they understand what’s going on and have some fun with it,” Carey said.

“Even a four year old?” CBS4’ Kelly Werthmann questioned.

“Even a four year old,” he said.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

