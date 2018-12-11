By Kelly Werthmann

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a big day for a little girl in Frederick, even if she can’t quite remember.

“What did you do today?” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann asked.

“I don’t know,” 4-year-old Hailey Bogle quietly replied.

On Tuesday, Hailey became the mayor of the Town of Frederick as part of a local contest. There’s a lot of construction happening in the small town that, according to town staff, is deterring people from going to Frederick’s unique shops and business.

To encourage people to keep visiting, the town came up with a contest and tiny Hailey won a grand prize — becoming the “Mayor for a Day.”

“First thing we did today, we went and had lunch, which is very important. You can’t be mayor on an empty stomach,” the real Frederick mayor Tony Carey said of his day with Hailey.

With a full tummy, the honorable Hailey made her way to the Town Hall. She took time to visit with members of Frederick’s planning and engineering departments, stopped to play with the town dog Mason, and carried on mayoral duties with a few police officers.

The little leader also took a seat in the big mayor’s chair, smiling ear to ear with a gavel in hand.

With bedtime looming, the pint-sized mayor finished her special day by kicking off a town meeting. She may not remember all of her busy day, but the real mayor hopes it’s one she can look back on and treasure.

“It’s just a nice way for us to engage people so they understand what’s going on and have some fun with it,” Carey said.

“Even a four year old?” CBS4’ Kelly Werthmann questioned.

“Even a four year old,” he said.

