HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A so-called secret Santa donated a gold coin worth $1,143 in a Salvation Army Red Kettle. In the past week, it’s just one of several coins worth a lot of money found among the donations.

The gold coin was donated on Dec. 4 at the King Soopers in Highlands Ranch at 2205 Wildcat Reserve Parkway. It’s a 1910 St. Gaudens coin.

The Salvation Army has also received some silver quarters worth a total of $128.70.

“We’re elated with the donation and incredibly grateful to the mystery donor for being so charitable,” says Captain John Morrow, who leads The Salvation Army in Centennial, in a statement. “This demonstrates a great spirit of generosity from the Denver Metro community, and comes at a perfect time when our Red Kettle donations have been low. It’s wonderful how people believe in the work of The Salvation Army within our community, and they demonstrate it through making such valuable contributions.”