  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bell Ringer, Highlands Ranch, Kettle, Salvation Army, St. Gaudens Coin

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A so-called secret Santa donated a gold coin worth $1,143 in a Salvation Army Red Kettle. In the past week, it’s just one of several coins worth a lot of money found among the donations.

gold coin2 copy Gold Coin Found In Salvation Army Red Kettle

(credit: Salvation Army)

The gold coin was donated on Dec. 4 at the King Soopers in Highlands Ranch at 2205 Wildcat Reserve Parkway. It’s a 1910 St. Gaudens coin.

The Salvation Army has also received some silver quarters worth a total of $128.70.

gold coin copy Gold Coin Found In Salvation Army Red Kettle

(credit: Salvation Army)

“We’re elated with the donation and incredibly grateful to the mystery donor for being so charitable,” says Captain John Morrow, who leads The Salvation Army in Centennial, in a statement. “This demonstrates a great spirit of generosity from the Denver Metro community, and comes at a perfect time when our Red Kettle donations have been low. It’s wonderful how people believe in the work of The Salvation Army within our community, and they demonstrate it through making such valuable contributions.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s