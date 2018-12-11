  • CBS4On Air

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal investigators say an Ohio woman charged with buying bomb-making supplies for a domestic terror attack that was never carried out had a fascination with mass murderers.

Authorities in court documents say the Toledo woman traded letters with South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof and sent him a book about Nazis.

The investigators also say that she traveled to Colorado this year to see the site of the Columbine High School massacre.

A handout photograph released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows the outside of the library and cafeteria at Columbine High School after the shooting massacre April 20, 1999 in Littleton, CO. (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff via Getty Images)

The FBI and Department of Justice on Monday announced the arrest of 23-year-old Elizabeth Lecron.
She appeared in federal court and waived a preliminary hearing. A message seeking comment was left with the federal public defender’s office.

Authorities say Lecron had talked about carrying out several different types of attacks, including a mass killing at a Toledo bar.

By JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press

