DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — The trial for a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son has been delayed. Mark Redwine has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Dylan.

mark redwine 2 Trial Delayed For Mark Redwine, Accused Of Killing Son

(FILE) Mark Redwine (credit CBS)

Redwine’s trial was scheduled to begin in February 2019 but a judge recently heard a series of motions from the defense, including some to supress evidence and relocate the trial. It could take weeks to decide those motions.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. The teen was visiting his father for the Thanksgiving holiday.

dylan redwine1 Trial Delayed For Mark Redwine, Accused Of Killing Son

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

dylan redwine middle mtsearcharea Trial Delayed For Mark Redwine, Accused Of Killing Son

The search of Middle Mountain (credit: La Plata Co. Sheriff)

Redwine was arrested in July 2017 and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

