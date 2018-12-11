DENVER (CBS4) – Young audiences have been enjoying one of their favorite children’s books come to life at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. “Corduroy” is captivating audiences from pre-K to 3rd grade.

The story starts with a promise that a young girl makes to a Teddy Bear, sending them both on a journey to friendship.

“I love that it’s a story about friendship, about kindness, about determination,” said Kristin Adele, who plays “Mother.” “We get to see a young girl hero being very willful, which I think is awesome and unusual from a lot of the stories that we see for kids.”

The play is based on the “Corduroy” books, so even the youngest audience members should be familiar with the characters.

“I think for the little, littles, I think, there’s going to be a lot of excitement, noise, they’re going to get really interactive with it, and that I think is just exciting,” said Kristina Fountaine, who plays “Lisa.”

“Lisa’s” promise to Corduroy sets her on a journey to earn the money to buy him.

“I love that she is determined and just ready to go for what she wants. She wants that bear, she wants a friend, and she will do anything to get it,” Fountaine told CBS4.

Meanwhile, “Corduroy” is on his own journey to find a button to fix his overalls, so he’ll be ready to be “Lisa’s” friend.

“My brother and I grew up reading this book, so having an opportunity to kind of relive something that’s a part of my childhood, and then become a part of other kids childhoods in such a real and tactile way is magical,” said Jake Mendes, who plays “Corduroy.”

“Corduroy” is the latest production in the Theatre for Young Audiences program at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It encourages a new generation of theater goers.

“It’s really exciting to give them the opportunity to live in this world and to sort of take them on this journey that is outside of their everyday life,” Mendes added.

“Corduroy” plays out life lessons about friendship and acceptance to which every child can relate.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about “Corduroy”

“Corduroy” play through December 16th at the Conservatory Theater. Most shows are sold out, but you can check with the box office on the day of the show to see if they’ve had a cancellation.