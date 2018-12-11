DENVER (CBS4)– The state of Colorado wants to give more support to victims of tragic events by setting up a fund. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office will start the fund with $1 million.

The fund will make sure those victims have support for years after the tragedy. That’s something that is an important lesson, according to former principal of Columbine High School Frank DeAngelis.

“They reach out to me and they will always be my kids even though they are 37 and 38-year-old adults and I’m trying to help them to get the help that they need. That’s such an important lesson,” said DeAngelis.

The fund will only be available to victims of mass casualties caused by criminal activities, not natural disasters.

