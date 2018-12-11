  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Attorney General, Columbine High School, Frank DeAngelis, Mass Casualty

DENVER (CBS4)– The state of Colorado wants to give more support to victims of tragic events by setting up a fund. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office will start the fund with $1 million.

The fund will make sure those victims have support for years after the tragedy. That’s something that is an important lesson, according to former principal of Columbine High School Frank DeAngelis.

tragedy victims fund 12vo frame 127 Colorado AGs Office To Start Victims Fund

(credit: CBS)

“They reach out to me and they will always be my kids even though they are 37 and 38-year-old adults and I’m trying to help them to get the help that they need. That’s such an important lesson,” said DeAngelis.

tragedy victims fund 12vo frame 507 Colorado AGs Office To Start Victims Fund

(credit: CBS)

The fund will only be available to victims of mass casualties caused by criminal activities, not natural disasters.

tragedy victims fund 12vo frame 372 Colorado AGs Office To Start Victims Fund

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s