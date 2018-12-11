EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities seized millions in cash and property during a pot bust that included “Church of the Most High” among six businesses. Detectives seized everything from Rolex watches to high-end jewelry and pot.

According to court documents, the investigation began in April when officers investigated “Church of the Most High,” an illegal retail pot shop on East Boulder Street. The pot shop was operating under the guise of being a church.

Detectives linked the so-called church to other marijuana shops which were also operating illegally in El Paso County. Those included Toke-A-Lot, Toke-A-Lil, Primo’s Smoke, Best Bud and Peak Ascension, Blazed & Confused.

Detectives recovered about $10,000 and more than 100 pounds of refined marijuana product. All six retail marijuana stores were issued cease and desist notices.

Colorado Springs vetoed retail pot shops, making the businesses illegal within city limits. All six shops were operated by Jon Martinez.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Martinez, 37, where detectives found:

– More than 60 different handguns and rifles stuffed in safes in the garage

– Six of the 60 were stolen during previously reported crimes

– Numerous pieces of high-end jewelry

– Several Rolex watches

– Five vehicles

– One motorcycle

– Cocaine

– Meth

– Ecstasy

The police department issued this statement, “Cash seized is approximately $1.375 million in U.S. currency and over $2 million, when seized property is included in the total dollar amount. These numbers will continue to fluctuate as detectives continue their investigation.”