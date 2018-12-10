By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum is assessing damage after a man vandalized pieces of art in a featured exhibit in the Hamilton wing. It happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

A man was arrested after apparently paying admission then going up to the fourth floor of the Frederic C. Hamilton Building where the “Stampede: Animals in Art” exhibit is located. It’s a 20,000 square foot display on two floors with some 320 objects.

The museum will not say how many pieces of art have been damaged or in what manner. The collection includes a variety of different types of artwork.

When CBS4 asked if the man believed responsible had a weapon or tools of any kind, a spokesperson for the museum said he did not. It appears no other people were involved in any way with the incident.

Denver police said they took one man into custody on charges of suspected criminal mischief. They would not release a name at this time.

No possible motive has been revealed.

Part of the museum was closed following the incident. All, but one gallery are expected to reopen on Monday.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.