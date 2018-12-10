By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of children and their family members were treated to a special flight to “The North Pole” Saturday on a United Airlines flight at Denver International Airport as an annual tradition to get the community in the holiday spirit and provide those in need with presents for Christmas.

“What did we come to do today Amari? We came to see Santa,” Joella Baumann said to her son.

Nearly 100 children arrived at DIA waiting inside the main terminal that morning so they could make their way through security and to their gate for a special nonstop flight from Denver to the home of Santa Claus. Just like any other flight, they went through TSA screening and took the train to the B Concourse. Waiting for them at Gate B39 were dozens of United employees volunteering their time to help make the occasion special for all the families participating this year.

“Did you meet Santa?” Baumann said to her son. “Yes,” replied Amari Blue.

They boarded the plane decorated with Christmas lights and wrapping along with the ramp and the area by the gate. A live band even played holiday music while they prepared for their flight. The plane took off and flew over Colorado for a little more than an hour. Passengers were treated to “Happy Meals” from McDonald’s and even had on-board visitors like Frosty The Snowman. Before landing, the pilot announced they were passing over “Canada” and that they needed to close all of their window covers in order to have permission to enter “The North Pole” and see Santa Claus.

“I think it’s unforgettable, something that he is going to remember forever,” said Baumann.

“Twas the Flight before Christmas” features children from Make a Wish Colorado, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Best Buddies, Warren Village and military families from Buckley Air Force Base.

For many of the children participating in the event, it was the first time they had ever traveled on a plane. Once the flight, Snowflake One, had landed and taxied to their final destination, the families were greeted by many of the same volunteers along with others there to welcome them.

“It was so fun, I didn’t expect them, for all the things we go to do today,” Baumann added. “They went all out and it’s so often they are doing this for the kids.”

Inside what looked a lot like a United hangar, the children were split up into groups to meet Santa and receive presents. The band was back for more music and there were treats for everyone to enjoy while they spent time with many of their favorite holiday characters.

“It’s really invaluable just to have someone provide us with presents and for him to be able to have those for Christmas,” Baumann said. “It was just really touching that so many people took a part of this.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

United has provided this holiday experience for more than 30 years in Denver. The airline says more than 100 volunteers make it happen each year.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, my son definitely feels special,” said Baumann.

Shawn Chitnis reports weeknights for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.