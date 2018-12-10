By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders will notice some new improvements already taking shape at one of Colorado’s favorite resorts. Soon the Steamboat Ski Resort will begin a $15 million replacement project of its existing gondola.

It will be replaced with a new eight-person gondola for the 2019/20 winter season.

“The new gondola demonstrates Alterra Mountain Company’s continued commitment to Steamboat Ski Resort, coming on the heels of nearly $12 million invested in Timber & Torch, the Taco Beast, and other resort improvements for winter 2018/19,” Rob Perlman, President and Chief Operating Officer for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation, said in a news release.

The Doppelmayr-designed gondola will feature all new level-walk-in cabins, with 12 added to the line, increasing from 125 to 137 total new cabins. The current ride time will go from 12 minutes to less than 10 with increased speeds from five meters/second to six. The changes also include increasing uphill capacity nearly 38 percent from 2,600 people per hour to 3,600.

With an approximate nine-month construction timeline, the new gondola is expected to open in November 2019.

“From day one Alterra Mountain Company has emphasized our commitment to enhancing the guest experience across our family of 14 North American destinations. We are focused on improving every aspect of a guest’s visit, while preserving the unique character and traditions of each resort,” said David Perry, President and Chief Operating Officer of Alterra Mountain Company. “We have designated $555 million in capital investment over five years company-wide, and Steamboat’s new gondola fits seamlessly within our plans. We are excited to invest in infrastructure, and proud of the impact it will make on the community, our guests, and the future of Steamboat.”

