CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Businesses are coming together so that all Colorado kids have a chance to give Santa their wish list.

The outlet malls in Thornton and Castle Rock hosted “Santa Cares” on Sunday.

It gives children with special needs a quiet space as they wait to see Old St. Nick

Parents say it’s more of a calming experience for their kids, especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.