(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the newest restaurants to open in LoDo? Read on for a list of the newest hotspots to arrive in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian

1520 Blake St.

First is Jovanina’s Broken Italian, an Italian spot with classic dishes, seafood, steak and wood-fired pizzas.

On the dinner menu, expect to find options like the Gargati Elk pasta with bolognese rosemary sage mascarpone-ricotta; the Ember Roasted Zucchini pizza with burrata, basil and arugula; and the Bangs Island Mussels with tarragon butter and sourdough.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Julie G., who reviewed Jovanina’s Broken Italian on Nov. 28, noted, “Amazing, unique ambiance. Excellent staff and service. Scallops were cooked and flavored perfectly. Crab pasta had good flavor, but was a bit dry. Surprised the pasta portions were small, so definitely order more than one dish. Desserts were also unique and [had] very good flavor.”

Yelper Brittany A. wrote, “This place has been open less than a month, but boy did they get it right. The service is amazing and the host is a darling. My friend and I split the pasta and the mussels and it was amazing. The sourdough soaked in the broth is to die for. On top of all of that, the atmosphere is great. Actual lit candles, Edison bulbs and easy, dim lighting.”

Jovanina’s Broken Italian is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 5–10 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Morin

1600 15th St.

Next, Morin is an upscale French spot.

On the menu, look for small bites potatoes and vegetables to start before moving on to seafood and meat dishes. Diners can choose the Homard, which is poached lobster, lobster mousseline, pickled kohlrabi, ventreche mayonnaise and sweet corn pain perdu, or opt for a land option such as the Porc, which is a pork rib chop with smoked apple butter, maple glaze, cabbage, herbs and pickled apple.

There is also an extensive wine list and other cocktails.

With a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Morin has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Nicole V., who reviewed Morin on Nov. 1, wrote, “Every part of our meal was delicious, and I highly recommend taking your time to explore the menu and ask for recommendations. My boyfriend and I took our time flipping through the rather robust selection of wine and food. The hip-hop music and classy but comfy aesthetic kept the atmosphere casual yet well-put-together.”

Yelper Alison D. wrote, “Everything I’ve noshed on has been delectable. … Besides the phenomenal food, the vibe here is on point. Cool bar, swanky booths and lounge seating.”

Morin is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chow Morso Osteria

1500 Wynkoop St., Suite 101

Chow Morso Osteria is an Italian spot. In Italian, “chow” is defined as an especially hearty dish or a meal; “morso” as a bite; and “osteria” as an Italian restaurant typically serving simple food and wine, according to the spot’s website.

The casual Italian eatery’s menu includes antipasti and salads, grilled flatbread sandwiches and housemade pasta for lunch, and adds three entrees (a chicken, striped bass and steak option) for dinner. If you still have room after the main meal, don’t ignore the sweet dessert menu.

Chow Morso Osteria’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Jared K. noted, “My girlfriend and I just went here for a date night. It was even better than we expected. The food was amazing. We had the fried risotto as an appetizer, bolognese, carbonara and vanilla ice cream. The pasta was fresh and they had gluten-free options. All of the food arrived quickly.”

Yelper Kristen M. wrote, “Stopped in for lunch with a friend and we were sat right away in a great window spot. We split everything we ordered, which included the arancini appetizer, prosciutto piadina and the carbonara housemade pasta. Overall, [a] lovely lunch and a spot I will go back to again.”

Chow Morso Osteria is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, and 5–11 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

