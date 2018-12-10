By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Almost everyday last week in Denver was below normal. This week we expect everyday to be above normal for the middle of December.

We’ll start the week with high clouds and completely dry weather statewide. Monday should also be the warmest day of the week with mid 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. But some neighborhoods especially in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties could reach 60°.

Slightly cooler weather will arrive along the Front Range on Tuesday along with more high could. Meanwhile in the mountains a chance for light snow will return on Tuesday before a better chance for snow and wind develops on Wednesday in the high country.

By Wednesday night some of the mountain snow may try spreading east onto the plains but a westerly flow over Colorado will work hard to prevent snow in the metro area. Still, a few flurries or very light snow showers may manage to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will also be our coolest day this week with highs in the mid 40s which is still slightly above normal for the second week in December.

