WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Woodland Park Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation updated the public on Monday about a mother who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day. Kelsey Berreth has not been heard from in more than two weeks.

Kelsey’s mother also spoke at Monday’s press conference. Kelsey, 29, was reported missing on Dec. 2. The police department says they are treating this as a missing persons case.

Kelsey works as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo. According to investigators, her employer received a text message from Kelsey on Nov. 25 saying that she would not be into work the following week.

Police say Kelsey’s fiance told them he last saw her on Thanksgiving when the two exchanged their daughter. He says he last heard from her on Nov. 25 when she texted him. The girl is being cared for by her father.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from a Safeway in Woodland Park which shows Kelsey and her daughter shopping on Thanksgiving Day at around noon. Kelsey has not been seen since then.

“Reports are correct that Kelsey’s phone gave a location near Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25 at about 5:13 in the afternoon. We’ve executed search warrants on Kelsey’s home as well as both of her vehicles,” police officials said.

Kelsey’s mother says her disappearance is out of the norm for her.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God. She loves her family and friends. She loves her job,” Kelsey’s mother said. “Someone knows where she’s at. Kelsey we just want you home. Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking.”

Investigators say Kelsey’s fiance is cooperating with the investigation. Police say they have not identified anyone as a suspect, and there is not threat to the community.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.