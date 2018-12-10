By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who allegedly vandalized pieces of art in a featured exhibit in the Denver Art Museum is an 18-year-old, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the Hamilton wing and Jake Siebenlist is under arrest on criminal mischief charges.

Denver police said Siebenlist was arrested after apparently paying admission then going up to the fourth floor of the Frederic C. Hamilton Building where the “Stampede: Animals in Art” exhibit is located. It’s a 20,000 square foot display on two floors with some 320 objects.

The museum is assessing the damage and so far won’t say how many pieces of art have been damaged or in what manner. The collection includes a variety of different types of artwork.

When CBS4 asked on Sunday if the person believed responsible had a weapon or tools of any kind, a spokesperson for the museum said he did not. It appears no other people were involved in any way with the incident. No possible motive has been revealed.

Part of the museum was closed following the incident. All but one gallery are expected to reopen on Monday.

Siebenlist was scheduled to appear before a Denver judge on Monday afternoon.

