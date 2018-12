LARKSPUR, Colo. (AP) – A 19-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck on Interstate 25 in Douglas County. He was hit at about 4:15 a.m. Monday near Larkspur, about 39 miles south of Denver, after reportedly running out onto the highway.

Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for about four hours, causing long delays for drivers.

