DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper says he’s moving closer to deciding on a run for president. He appeared on CNN Monday morning and said he’s past 50-50 on making the run.

The Democratic governor of Colorado who will be leaving office next month due to term limits says he offers something different as a candidate.

“I have an opportunity to take what we’ve done in Colorado — we went from 40th in job creation to No. 1 in economy in the country, we’ve got one of the top rural economies in the country,” he said on CNN.

“I think there’s a point where someone like me — I’m an entrepreneur, I’m a problem solver, I’ve been good at bringing people together that historically have been antagonistic. Maybe the country needs someone that can bring the divided parts of the country and the divided constituencies back together.”

Hickenlooper also said it is clear the Trump presidency is not succeeding, particularly for rural areas. He pointing to the impact trade embargoes have had in those areas.

