DENVER (CBS4) – A plastic bag ban could be in the works again for Denverites. Denver City Council President Jolon Clark says the discussion also includes straws and plastic utensils.

The topic was brought up during a Policy Committee meeting last week. The bill could move forward if a state law stopping local governments from prohibiting the “use and sale” of plastic products was repealed.

City lawmakers will have to consider many factors before a decision is made such as possible effects on businesses and whether certain groups would be negatively affected.

