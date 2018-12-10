  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver City Council, Jolon Clark, Plastic Bag Ban

DENVER (CBS4) – A plastic bag ban could be in the works again for Denverites. Denver City Council President Jolon Clark says the discussion also includes straws and plastic utensils.

xgr bags 5pkg frame 229 Denver Lawmakers Considering Banning Plastic Bags

(credit: CBS)

The topic was brought up during a Policy Committee meeting last week. The bill could move forward if a state law stopping local governments from prohibiting the “use and sale” of plastic products was repealed.

City lawmakers will have to consider many factors before a decision is made such as possible effects on businesses and whether certain groups would be negatively affected.

RELATED: Several Colorado Towns & Cities Now Have Plastic And Paper Bag Fees

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s