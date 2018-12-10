By Dominic Garcia

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the Suncor Boys & Girls Club in Commerce City, Christmas came early for some very special kids. Several of them were surprised with free laptops, courtesy of D.A. Davidson Companies.

“I don’t feel like I deserve this. I’ve never received a gift like this,” one girl told CBS4.

“Greatly appreciated, especially for me because I’m going off to college too, working on an associates (degree) in computer engineering,” said another teen.

If anyone knows how much these kids need these computers, it’s Eric Duran, managing director at D.A. Davidson. He grew up in an 800 square foot apartment with his family and slept on the couch. He credits the Boys & Girls Club for helping him graduate, go to college and on to a successful career.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It just makes you want to cry. It’s so heartwarming to see we made a difference and touched their lives,” he told CBS4.

In all, his company donated 57 laptops to Boys & Girls Clubs across Denver, seven of them were for staff.

CBS4 will be accepting donations for the annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive through Christmas Eve. All donations benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.