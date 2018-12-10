COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs couple went through quite the ordeal when delivering their new baby. The baby girl came into the world as the parents were rushing to the hospital.

Molly and Edward Mikos were driving down Interstate 25 near the Air Force Academy Friday night when Molly knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time. Temperatures were in the teens that night.

The couple pulled over and called 911. The dispatcher coached the soon-to-be dad just in case he needed to deliver the baby.

“My feet were up on the dashboard. The contractions were so strong that I was involuntarily pushing,” Molly told KKTV .”It went so fast that I didn’t really have time to think about anything. It was just like, ‘OK, you need to do this. Lean the chair back.’”

Paramedics arrived just in time to welcome the newborn baby girl into the world.

Mom and baby (and dad) are doing fine. The whole ordeal lasted about an hour.