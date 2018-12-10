  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Edward Mikos, Interstate 25, Molly Mikos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs couple went through quite the ordeal when delivering their new baby. The baby girl came into the world as the parents were rushing to the hospital.

mon0185 cowomangivesbirthonsideotrunc frame 0 Baby Cant Wait! New Parents Deliver Child On The Side Of I 25

(credit: CBS)

Molly and Edward Mikos were driving down Interstate 25 near the Air Force Academy Friday night when Molly knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time. Temperatures were in the teens that night.

The couple pulled over and called 911. The dispatcher coached the soon-to-be dad just in case he needed to deliver the baby.

mon0185 cowomangivesbirthonsideotrunc frame 481 Baby Cant Wait! New Parents Deliver Child On The Side Of I 25

(credit: CBS)

“My feet were up on the dashboard. The contractions were so strong that I was involuntarily pushing,” Molly told KKTV .”It went so fast that I didn’t really have time to think about anything. It was just like, ‘OK, you need to do this. Lean the chair back.’”

mon0185 cowomangivesbirthonsideotrunc frame 684 Baby Cant Wait! New Parents Deliver Child On The Side Of I 25

Molly and Edward Mikos (credit: CBS)

Paramedics arrived just in time to welcome the newborn baby girl into the world.

Mom and baby (and dad) are doing fine. The whole ordeal lasted about an hour.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s