  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aviation, Flight For Life, FlightCare, Grand Junction, Helicopters, Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time in its 38-year history, CareFlight suited up an all-female helicopter flight crew on Monday.

The Montrose-based operation’s newest pilot, Esther Babcock, came on board December 1.

Monday, rotating schedules meshed and she joined Flight Nurse Elisabeth Abel and Paramedic Becky Sproul in their copter’s cabin.

It’s not known if they are officially the first-ever in the state or how many other all-women teams exist in the nation. But it’s a rarity nonetheless.

“This was the first time we had seen it., so we made a big deal of it,” said CareFlight Chief Flight Nurse Kathy Shoemaker.

“Women make up about five percent of the aviation industry, and only two percent of helicopter pilots,” said Babcock.

female med copter crew credit montrose memorial hospital First All Female Crew Celebrated By Western Slope Air Ambulance Service

Elisabeth Abel (L, Flight Nurse), Becky Sproul (Paramedic) and Esther Babcock (R, Pilot) made up CareFlight’s first all-female helicopter flight crew Monday. (credit – Facebook/Montrose Memorial Hospital)

Babcock is a Colorado native from Pagosa Springs. She previously flew tour flights in Hawaii before making her way back home.

Sproul has been with CareFlight for two years and Abel, the Montrose base manager, for three.

“It’s a very competitive field,” Sproul said. “We’re held to a really high standard. That’s what makes this an awesome place to work. It’s not a job for anyone to take lightly.”

So, in typically serious, no-nonsense fashion, they refer to themselves as “The Broad Squad.”

“When you’re flying three girls, that means your flight load is lighter!” joked Abel.

Pilots, nurses and paramedics work separate schedules. Monday was the first time all three women were scheduled together.

Air ambulance paramedics specialize in on-scene emergency care while flight nurses manage critical patient care during transport between facilities. The latter accounts for three-quarters of this unit’s work, Shoemaker said.

Lakewood-based Flight For Life told CBS4 it has had an all-female crew on its fixed-wing craft (a plane, in layman’s terms) within the last four years, but not an all-female helicopter crew.

FlightCare’s Montrose base is jointly owned by Montrose Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s