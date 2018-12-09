GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Not one, but three Colorado ski areas made the top 10 Best Ski Resort in North America list put together by USA Today. What’s even better? Winter Park took the top spot.

Twenty resorts were chosen by experts and then compared among various categories like amount of snowfall, terrain and lift access.

“The 3,081 acres of terrain at Winter Park is divided into seven distinct territories–glade skiing in Eagle Wind Territory, bowls in Parsenn Bowl, jumps and jibs in Terrain Park Territory, steeps and deeps in Cirque, the bumps of Mary Jane, black diamonds of Winter Park and the powder stashes of Vasquez Ridge. Skiers and riders have 166 named trails to choose from, accessed by 25 lifts,” the report stated.

Today we're taking pow laps and victory laps… We've been named Best Ski Resort in North America by @USATODAY's readers! https://t.co/Iw5PJCm3Kl

📸: @kaitlinmcmullen #WinterParkResort pic.twitter.com/GZMxCLxWgP — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) December 7, 2018

Copper Mountain made the list at number five, and Telluride Ski Resort rounded out the top 10. The top 10 resorts were determined by popular vote.