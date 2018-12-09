  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Von Miller

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – Broncos star Von Miller has achieved a personal best by completing an eight-game sack streak. His full sack came against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens on Sunday.

Miller now has 13.5 sacks for the 2018 regular season and has at least a half sack in eight straight games.

gettyimages 1070656870 Von Miller Breaks His Own Sack Streak Record

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

During Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miller gained 1.5 sacks against quarterback Jeff Driskel in Driskel’s NFL debut.

The outside linebacker is now tied for the third-longest sack streak in franchise history.

