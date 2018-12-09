Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – Broncos star Von Miller has achieved a personal best by completing an eight-game sack streak. His full sack came against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens on Sunday.
Miller now has 13.5 sacks for the 2018 regular season and has at least a half sack in eight straight games.
During Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miller gained 1.5 sacks against quarterback Jeff Driskel in Driskel’s NFL debut.
The outside linebacker is now tied for the third-longest sack streak in franchise history.
RELATED: Von Miller Ties Longest Sack Streak In His Career Against Bengals