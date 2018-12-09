SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – Broncos star Von Miller has achieved a personal best by completing an eight-game sack streak. His full sack came against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens on Sunday.

Miller now has 13.5 sacks for the 2018 regular season and has at least a half sack in eight straight games.

During Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miller gained 1.5 sacks against quarterback Jeff Driskel in Driskel’s NFL debut.

With this sack, @VonMiller extended his sack streak to eight games, the longest of his career.#WPMOYChallenge +Miller#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/0lBKTzOPLD — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 9, 2018

The outside linebacker is now tied for the third-longest sack streak in franchise history.

