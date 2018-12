COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police are training their next class of K9’s. Britta, Chewie, Oakley and Belka finished three days of lessons.

They learned how to sniff out explosive devices.

“ATF conducts about 12 NORT (National Odor Recognition Testing) sessions a year nationwide for about 500 explosive-detection canine teams. So far, 346 teams have completed the test in fiscal year 2017,” the department said.

The teams will help with emergencies and public events.