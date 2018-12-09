By DAVID JOHNSON

(247 SPORTS) – Ole Miss has reached a deal with Mike MacIntyre for the former Colorado head coach to become the Rebels’ next defensive coordinator.

MacIntyre, 53, replaces Wesley McGriff on head coach Matt Luke’s staff. McGriff was fired the day after Thanksgiving after two seasons in Oxford at the helm of the Rebel defense.

Sources tell the Ole Miss Spirit that MacIntyre’s deal with Ole Miss is for three years and worth $1.5 million per year.

“I’m very honored for the opportunity and cant wait to get started,” MacIntyre told the Ole Miss Spirit.

MacIntyre was in Oxford Thursday and Friday interviewing for the position. Ole Miss also interviewed Alabama co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding for the job, as well as former Colorado and Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. The Spirit was told Ole Miss’ offer to MacIntyre was identical to what was offered to Golding.

MacIntyre was named the Associated Press’ National Coach of the Year in 2016 after he led Colorado to a 10-4 record. He also won the Bobby Dodd Award in that year.

His buyout, after being fired at Colorado, is reportedly for $10.3 million.

RELATED: Colorado Buffaloes Announce Melvin Tucker As New Head Coach

This will mark MacIntytre’s second stint in Oxford. He was on the Ole Miss staff from 1999-2002, serving as the Rebels’ wide receivers coach (1999-2000) and defensive backs coach (2001-2002). While on the Ole Miss staff, MacIntyre was heavily involved in the recruitments of Eli Manning and Patrick Willis. Ole Miss posted a 29-19 record during MacIntyre’s time in Oxford, playing in the 1999 and 2002 Independence Bowls and the 2000 Music City Bowl. The Rebels ranked fifth nationally in pass defense during the 2001 season, yielding just 161.3 yards per game.

MacIntyre served with Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke as assistants at both Ole Miss and Duke.

MacIntyre is a 1989 graduate of Georgia Tech where he played under head coach Bobby Ross. He was a safety and punt returner for the Yellowjackets. Before transferring to Georgia Tech, he played two seasons at Vanderbilt for his head coach father, George MacIntyre.

MacIntryre is married to the former Trisha Rowan, and the couple has three children, Jennifer, Jay and Jonston. Jay was a junior wide receiver on the Colorado football team this year, while Jonston was a sophomore quarterback and basketball player at Chapman College.

The MacIntyre File

1990-91 | Graduate Assistant | Georgia Tech

1992 | Defensive Coordinator | Davidson

1993-1996 |Defensive Coordinator | UT-Martin

1997-1998 | Defensive Coordinator | Temple

1999-2000 | Wide Receivers | Ole Miss

2001-2002 | Defensive Backs | Ole Miss

2003-2006 | Defensive Backs | Dallas Cowboys

2007 | Defensive Backs | New York Jets

2008-2009 | Defensive Coordinator | Duke

2010 | Head Coach | San Jose State | 1-12

2011 | Head Coach | San Jose State | 5-7

2012 | Head Coach | San Jose State | 10-2

2013 | Head Coach | Colorado | 4-8

2014 | Head Coach | Colorado | 2-10

2015 | Head Coach | Colorado | 4-9

2016 | Head Coach | Colorado | 10-4

2017 | Head Coach | Colorado | 5-7

2018 | Head Coach | Colorado | 5-7