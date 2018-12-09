  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:00 AMThe NFL Today
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Colorado's Weather Center, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we are watching a big ridge of high pressure trying to work its way into the west coast. This will give Colorado a northwest push on the wind flow for Sunday keeping temperatures slightly cooler air flowing into the central Rockies. As a result, some areas of the mountains and northeastern plains picked up a little light snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some of our ski areas did pick up around an inch overnight. Not a whole lot.

As we go through the day Sunday drier air will move in giving most of the state clear to partly cloudy skies. But, with the cool air temperatures across the eastern plains will warm only into the 40s with 30s and 20s in the mountain areas.

jet stream forecast nutu chris Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

As the high pressure ridge moves further east on Monday that’s when a bigger warm up will begin to take over the state. With eastern Colorado and Denver metro temperatures making it into the 50s to start the week ahead.

jet stream2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

On Tuesday a small storm system will bring back snow to the west and mountains.

jet stream forecast 3 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

And now it looks like Denver may see some snow and colder air Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

jet stream forecast4 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

Then by Friday into next weekend there will be clearing and another warm up for the Denver metro area.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Mild Finish To The Weekend

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s