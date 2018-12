EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters responded to a home on West 26th Avenue early Sunday morning after a car plowed into it. Investigators say the car went through the outside wall and into a bedroom.

The car barely missed a woman sleeping inside. She says the car hit a stump outside which she believes is the reason why the car ended up sideways in the home … and the reason she’s still alive.

The driver was released to police on scene.