By ZACK KELBERMAN

(247SPORTS) – Brandon Marshall attempted to give it a go, but he’s just not there yet.

The Denver Broncos’ inside linebacker, sidelined since Week 8 with a bone bruise in his knee, is inactive for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced.

Cornerbacks Tramaine Brock and Chris Harris Jr., outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jeff Holland, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, and offensive lineman Nico Falah are also inactive.

Marshall, limited in practice this week, was considered questionable to suit up at San Francisco — a true gametime decision, per head coach Vance Joseph.

“He tried,” Joseph said Friday. “He’s getting better so we’ll see how it works on Sunday morning.”

Rookie Josey Jewell, who injured his ankle in Week 13, will once again start for Marshall, opposite Todd Davis, who was limited in practice due to his foot.

Brock was not expected to play after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He spent Friday’s session running sprints off to the side of the field. Brock was inactive for Week 13 due to a rib injury, and has appeared in nine of a possible 12 games, starting two in place of Bradley Roby.

“He hasn’t practiced in two days, so I’m assuming he’s not going to go,” Joseph said Thursday. “That’s OK—next man up. When he’s healthy, he’ll play again, but right now we’re focused on the 49ers and the guys who practiced today.”

Newly-acquired veteran Jamar Taylor, signed to a one-year free-agent deal Tuesday, will be active as the No. 3 CB behind Roby and Isaac Yiadom, who’s slated to start for Harris Jr. — he of the likely regular season-ending fibula injury — and help contain a Nick Mullens-led passing “attack” that ranks 21st in the NFL (234.1 yards per game).

“I had Jamar in Miami for an entire spring and half of a training camp so he’s familiar with our system,” Joseph said Thursday. “He’s a very, very smart guy, he’s a tough guy and he can really run. Again, to sign two veteran players like those two guys in the last two days, we’re lucky. I feel good about where we are as a team.”

Barrett was given a two-week timetable to recover from his hip flexor injury. OLB Shane Ray will absorb Barrett’s snaps as the direct backup to Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. It’s possible Barrett returns to practice ahead of Week 15, though it remains too early to say.

“I’m not sure, we’ll see how the week goes,” Joseph said of Barrett’s future availability.

New wide receiver Andre Holmes is active and will serve as the No. 4 man behind Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick.

The Broncos (6-6) and 49ers (2-10) are slated to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MT from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.